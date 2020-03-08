Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 9, 1995
When people think of Richard Siegfried, they think of honesty, sincerity and creativity. They think of peace and justice. They think of grace. But most of all, they are inspired.
On Wednesday, those thoughts brought sadness. Siegfried died Tuesday at Bassett Hospital at age 63.
A professor of theater at the State University College at Oneonta for 36 years, Siegfried was also well-known in the community for his efforts to promote peace. He led vigils against the wars in Vietnam, Central America and the Persian Gulf, organized Pastors for Peace caravans to Central America and Cuba and developed a sister-city partnership between Oneonta and Dipilto, Nicaragua.
Most recently, Siegfried focused his energy on ending the U.S. embargo against Cuba and getting a universal, single-payer health care system in the United States.
50 years ago
March 9, 1970
Area moviegoers will have an opportunity before “Oscar time” to see many of the Academy Award nominees.
Harold deGraw, owner-operator of the Oneonta Theatre, 47 Chestnut St., has booked several of the contenders for showing prior to April 7, night of the presentations.
Opening Wednesday is “They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?,” a film nominated for nine Academy Awards, including best actress (Jane Fonda), best director (Sydney Pollack), best supporting actor (Gig Young) and best supporting actress (Susannah York).
Miss Fonda was recently voted best actress of year by the New York Film Critics for her role in the film. The movie was named best picture of the year by the National Board of Review.
