Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 13, 1995
A state lawmaker’s warning that the State University of New York may close the two-year colleges in Delhi and Cobleskill because of budget cuts and politics was discounted by area college officials as a remote possibility.
But other, more realistic effects from the SUNY cuts — drastic tuition increases and layoffs — could pose a threat, they said.
“It won’t be so much the dramatic announcement of a closing of some of the colleges that we have to fear, but enrollment problems that get worse,” said James Stewart, president of the United University Professions chapter at Delhi Tech.” Rather than closing in a single stroke, these colleges may wither away.”
Gov. George Pataki’s proposed budget, which would effectively cut the budget for SUNY by 31 percent, has a 50-50 chance to cause a campus closing, Chancellor Thomas A. Bartlett has warned.
50 years ago
March 13, 1970
DELHI — The prospect of a rock festival, similar to that staged in Sullivan County last year, together with all its implications, occupied the scrutiny of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors at its regular monthly meeting Wednesday.
The event, sponsored by private enterprise on privately owned land in the Town of Bovina, is reportedly planned for this summer.
An air of apprehension seemed to settle over the room as the lawmakers soberly heard Masonville Supervisor Henry Eckhardt introduce the topic for discussion. All aspects of the venture were considered; the use of town and county highways, acceptable sanitary and water facilities, law enforcement, and traffic control and maintenance.
The feeling of most of the supervisors was that the need for some sort of restrictive or at least regulatory legislation was in order to meet the problem, but it could not be immediately determined whether appropriate action should be at the county or town level.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.