Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 23, 1995
COOPERSTOWN — Two local environmental groups, with the help of a wildlife pathologist, are going straight for the fish’s mouth for information on Otsego Lake pollution.
The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society and Motorless Otsego have sent samples of three species of local animals to the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s wildlife pathology lab to be tested for the presence of any toxic substances.
Andrew Mason, conservation chair of the local Audubon Society, said the animals include a pickerel fished out of the lake, a Canada goose found dead on the lake and an owl killed by a car near the lake’s shore.
“We’ve been concerned for some time about toxics and contamination in the lake,” Mason said. “We felt this would be a good opportunity to look at the situation and see exactly what is going on.”
50 years ago
March 23, 1970
COOPERSTOWN — Lakes are born to die but man-induced pollutants accelerate the process.
Otsego Lake is becoming polluted.
If Otsego Lake goes eutrophic everyone is a loser.
And the biggest losers will be the people of Cooperstown, the historic village nestled between the hills and the foot of the lake.
These are some of the statements by Dr. Leonard P. Sohacki of Cooperstown, a limnologist who is Assistant Professor of Biology at State University College, Oneonta, as he reviewed the doom that hangs over the Glimmerglass for Cooperstown Rotarians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.