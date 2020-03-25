Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
March 26, 1970
SIDNEY — Blueprints for two area Occupational Education Centers, estimated to cost $5 million, have been given the seal of approval by the BOCES board for four counties including Delaware and Chenango where the two centers will be built.
The approval came Tuesday night when President Walter Hunt and District Superintendent H. Eugene Wieand of the Board of Cooperative Services for the sole Supervisory District of Chenango, Madison and Otsego counties, signed applications accepting the final plans and specifications as presented by Walter Kelly of the architectural firm of Sargent, Webster, Crenshaw and Folley, and Donald S. Dickinson, architect, of Binghamton.
The Chenango project, at $2,150,000, and the Delaware project, to cost $2,850,000, makes a total of construction cost of $5 million for the Delaware-Chenango BOCES project.
Applications for examination and approval of the final plans and specifications; final contract drawings and specification sets have been forwarded by the architects to the Division of Education facilities Planning of the state Education Department, and to the State’s Dormitory Authority.
Both groups will review and approve the plans before the construction projects can be offered for bids. The Dormitory Authority is the finance agent for BOCES centers in New York and federal, state and local funds are channeled through the Authority which in turn manages the bonding for needed funds.
Both architects have indicated, BOCES officials report, that, if the two projects can be bid this spring so contractors can have two full summers to work on construction, the building can be ready for occupancy by the fall of 1971.
