Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 27, 1995
The Oneonta Armory is among facilities listed for possible reduced operations depending on state and federal budgeting, a National Guard spokesman said Friday.
Local officers said cutting back on use of the 4 Academy St. facility wouldn’t be a good idea and may not save that much money.The state budget is due Saturday and results will determine the fate of Guard facilities locally and across the state, said Walt Wheeler, spokesman for the National Guard in New York. The Guard wants to remain in as many communities as possible, which helps with preparedness and recruiting, he said.
The Oneonta Armory is headquarters for Company A, 204th Engineer Combat Battalion Heavy of the New York Army National Guard, and the company has two detachments. Soldiers train in heavy equipment operation and maintenance and in construction.
50 years ago
March 27, 1970
Talk along the mahogany tracks about the town these days is of softball and what athletes hope is the coming “revolution” in city circles.
It now appears as if there’ll be major changes in this fine game as far as Oneonta is concerned.
The Sixth Ward Athletic Club, a group of doers if there ever was one, is set to form an area softball league — an idea to be explored thoroughly at a meeting 7:30 Monday night in the old River Street School, now the AC’s home. Every city and area team interested in this league is urged to have a representative at this session.
The Sixth Ward lads also plan to have lights in time for this summer’s play.
Meanwhile, the ball is rolling within the city league setup to get the long-sought split into fast-pitch and slow-pitch categories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.