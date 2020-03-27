Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 28, 1995
SIDNEY — The up-again, down-again existence of the Tri-Town Boys and Girls Club appears to be on the upswing again as behavioral problems have decreased and the club is on the verge of renewing its lease with the village of Sidney.
“I think things are going very well,” program director Robert Fralicker said of the club that regularly draws 45-50 youths between the ages of 6-18 to the Sidney Civic Center. “I think it’s a very positive place for the kids.”
The club has gone through a number of difficulties since it formed in 1990. The board of directors shut the club down because of financial woes from December 1992 until it became affiliated with Catholic Charities in May 1993. Soon after, village officials complained that club patrons were vandalizing the civic center and using vulgar language within earshot of nearby residents and those using the civic center village offices.
Because of those problems, the village board has debated whether to continue to lease space to the club. Officials on both sides were planning to discuss renewing the lease that expired last May, but club leaders said the death last September of one of the club’s founding members, Timothy J. Morley, in a traffic accident delayed that.
50 years ago
March 28, 1970
Phantoms have roamed the upper floors of the Stanton Opera House at the corner of Main and Chestnut Street for years, but the ghostly memories are soon to be scattered and used to fill some roadside depression.
The building is slated for demolition as part of Oneonta’s Urban Renewal project, and within months, there will remain only memories of a place which for years was the center of the cultural and social life of the village.
Even now, as one climbs the plaster-littered stairs and walks into the old dressing room, ghosts walk with him. A feeling of the gaiety and fullness of life which once must have been a large part of Oneonta predates the old building, and the only thing that could destroy it is the total destruction of the building itself.
When the block was built in 1873 by G.H. Rockwell and L.H. Stanton it was considered a marvel of architectural and structural design. The first floor was built for stores and the second for offices while the third and fourth floors house a large hall, complete with balcony, stage and all the other necessaries of a first class theatre.
The auditorium was 48 by 72 feet in size with a 20-foot ceiling. Movable chairs furnished seating for about 600 spectators.
