Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 14, 1995
The Private Industry Council is no more, at least by name, as PIC offices in Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties will now be known as the Office of Employment and Training.
“We felt that while PIC was a name that has been recognized as an asset to this area, we needed to do more to address what we really do,” said Victor Ronovech, Delaware County OET director, in a prepared statement.
OET officials said the new office will do the same work PIC used to do for workers affected by plant closures and mass layoffs, economically disadvantaged residents and companies facing downsizing or restructuring. OET offers on-the-job or vocational training, referral and re-employment services, youth employment, job search and resume assistance, among other services.
For the first time, according to Ronovech, the offices in Delhi, Sidney, Oneonta and Norwich will present a “unified outreach program” to explain the organization’s services.
50 years ago
March 14, 1970
Junior Girl Scout Troop 86 presented a program a program in the Bugbee School Monday afternoon in recognition of Girl Scout Week, which ends today.
The girls had learned four dances, which they demonstrated for fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters and guests. They had made their crepe paper skirts and wore them with white blouses.
The girls has also planned and prepared refreshments with a cake and cupcakes decorated in the Girl Scout colors.
Thirty-nine girls received awards in a Court of Awards conducted before the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.