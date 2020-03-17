Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 18, 1995
Every weekday at 11:30 a.m. Ray Armstrong settles back into his armchair, remote control in hand, ready to be entertained, puzzled, surprised and often frustrated. Like thousands of people across the country, Armstrong has fallen under the spell of the O.J. Simpson murder trial.
“I get very frustrated,” said Armstrong, of Oneonta, a firm believer in Simpson’s innocence. “I get very hot under the collar. I want to reach into the TV and grab that judge and (Deputy District Attorney Christopher) Darden. It is really starting to frustrate me to the point that I want to go out there. It makes you want to be a part of it.”
Not everyone watches the trial as intently as Armstrong, but Simpson’s murder trial, carried live from Los Angeles, has caught a lot of people’s attention.
City police Detective Sgt. Carl Shedlock catches the action on breaks because, “It’s my life. It’s different from all the (television) shows. I’m not a homicide detective but I’ve been attacked on the stand a number of times.”
50 years ago
March 18, 1970
SIDNEY — The feeling that college bound youngsters while academically strong are weak in the practicalities of every day life led William Spendley, principal at the Sidney Senior High School, to initiate a non-credit, strictly elective program aimed at filling the gap between the academic world and the work-a-day world.
In the form of a seminar, the elective program exposes seniors to skills and information needed in daily living. Resource people from the community are invited in or often volunteer to speak to the young people on subjects such as how to handle a checking account, insurance needs, how to fill out an income tax form and the value of wise investment.
The business seminar was organized in the spring of 1969 and was enthusiastically accepted by the students who now have a part in planning the programs. There are now 48 students in the seminar. There are no marks, no credit and no pressures, just helpful information that the young people will need to know no matter what they do with their lives.
Among the resource people being used in the 16 week seminar are Henry Slocum, Prudential Insurance Co.; Gerald Bowne of Mang, Bowne, Hayward and Tenney; Barrett Jones of the First National Bank in Sidney; Frank Nizich, a member of the high school staff; and Glen Williams of George T.D. Bonbright Co.
