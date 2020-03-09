Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 10, 1995
State University College at Oneonta fraternity members are angry at a recommendation that they not be allowed to recruit freshmen members during the fall semester.
They’re so upset that they may risk losing their affiliations with the national chapters by severing ties with the college.
But after dismissing 269 students — including 138 freshmen — whose grades weren’t up to snuff last semester, administrators maintain the change is needed to ensure that future freshmen succeed at SUCO.
According to college spokesman Robert Keren, SUCO officials presented data “indicating that freshmen who rush Greek letter organizations have a much lower chance of academic success” than those who don’t to fraternity and sorority leaders in January, recommending that the organizations voluntarily suspend fall rush of freshmen.
50 years ago
March 10, 1970
Oneonta Urban Renewal Agency members learned last night the city may be a pioneer in the area of rehabilitation of commercial properties.
City officials have stressed they want a maximum of urban renewal improvements done through rehabilitation rather than demolition.
But Urban Renewal Director David Cooper and his staff are having difficulty finding projects in the East that follow this pattern.
The Agency last night received — but postponed action on — a resolution aimed, Cooper said, at putting teeth in rehabilitation requirements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.