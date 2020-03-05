Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 6, 1995
BINGHAMTON — Jill Pickett’s first career three-pointer was a memorable one. She just has a hard time remembering where she was when the shot went off.
Pickett’s desperation three-pointer with two second left in the game gave Stamford a stunning 38-37 victory over Marathon in the Section Four Class D championship game on Saturday at the Broome County Veterans Memorial Arena.
Pickett, usually the first or second girl off the bench for coach Tom Sherwood, helped give Stamford its third straight Class D title game win over the Olympians. Marathon has lost in the last four championship games.
“I really don’t know where I was when I took the shot,” said Pickett, a junior, who drilled the trey from about 22 feet on the left side. “I just threw the ball up. I knew we had to get a shot off.”
It was a devastating shot for top-seeded Marathon, which seemed on its way to finally ending many years of frustration at the Arena.
50 years ago
March 6, 1970
SIDNEY — Arleta Oldfield is typical of the new breed of young women who enjoy the dual role of homemaker and professional woman balancing their lives so that neither role is lacking because of the other.
Arleta, who lives on Valley View Rd. outside Sidney, will be written up in the 1969 edition of “Outstanding Young Women of America.” Her name was submitted for consideration by the American University Club of Sidney. A certificate of recognition sent to Arleta reads “in recognition of your outstanding ability, accomplishments and service in community, country and profession.”
The Oneonta State graduate was born in Gloversville, N.Y., but most of her adolescent years were spent on a farm near Guilford.
Now Arleta is a wife to Norman, the mother of seven year old Darrell and three year old Valerie and a home economics teacher currently doing substitute teaching in area school systems.
