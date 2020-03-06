Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 7, 1995
RICHFIELD — Several Richfield civic organizations are trying to limit billboards along Route 28 near Canadarago Lake with hopes of having the stretch named a scenic highway.
But while the local groups have asked the state to tighten its sign regulations along the road, a Department of Transportation official said any crackdown likely would be more successful through local measures.
Five area groups — the Richfield Area Improvement Association, Richfield Springs Historic District Association, Baker’s Beach Commission, Canadarago Lake Association, and Richfield Springs Garden Club — collectively have called upon various state officials to do what they can to slow the approval of billboards and signboards along 3.5 miles of Route 28 from Route 25A south to the Richfield town line.
“In order to preserve the pristine scenery on this historic route, these billboards should not be allowed to obliterate and deface view of the lake, the fields of farmland, and the view of Nine Hill and Panther Mountain,” wrote Marjorie A. Walters, president of the Richfield Area Improvement Association, on behalf of all the groups.
“It’s such a beautiful area and the lake is so pretty,” Walters said recently. “We’ve been watching the billboards go up, and this is just trying to preserve some of the scenic beauty that does attract the tourists.”
While there are only a handful of billboards up at this point, “we don’t want it to look like Myrtle Beach,” Walters said.
“One of the things we have been thinking about or looking at is the scenic roads program,” said John Fitzgerald, chairman of the Baker’s Beach Commission who also is involved with the improvement association. “The improvement association is looking that possibility over. That would be one of the goals down the road.
“These billboards jump right out at you, and we hope to stem the tide and possibly create the scenic road designation in the long term,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.