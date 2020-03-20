Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 21, 1995
ALBANY — Get kids hooked on fishing, bring New York City and upstate reservoir towns to the bargaining table on clean water issues, generate less trash, be nice to business, protect the environment.
That’s Michael Zagata’s agenda for running the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the high-profile 4,000-person agency for which the state Senate unanimously confirmed him as commissioner Monday.
The 52-year old Oneonta native and former Oneonta High School teacher takes over a $300-million department charged with enforcement of some of the nation’s toughest environmental laws. But some — especially the business community — claim DEC has been too aggressive at the task, tending to hand out fines and ask questions later.
In naming him to the $95,635-post, Gov. George Pataki gave Zagata the two-pronged task of safeguarding the state’s environment while developing a cooperative relationship with the business sector to help boost job growth in New York.
50 years ago
March 21, 1970
GOODYEAR LAKE — Officials of the Goodyear Lake Association, indicating that the fate of the lake and the housing and recreational facilities dependent on the lake may rest on the success of a project of the association, have drawn attention to letters out to area residents urging their participation in the project.
The project is to raise $112,800 as the association’s share of the $564,000 estimated cost of repairs to the Goodyear Lake Dam which impounds about 500 acres of water fed by the Susquehanna River.
In the letter, association officials point out that “The fate of Goodyear Lake rests in the hands of the local people. The initial move must be made right here at home.”
Noting that property owners on Goodyear Lake — and in the Town of Milford — have been or — are being contacted to solicit financial aid, the document adds that “if you are interested in saving Goodyear Lake and possibly creating a 9-10 acre public park on the lake shore,” residents may do so by getting in touch with any of the officers of the association.
