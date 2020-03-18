Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
March 19, 1970
At 8 p.m. every Friday night, a blue light goes on over the door leading into the basement of St. James Episcopal Church on Main Street in Oneonta, a sign is hung saying, “Yes, we’re open” and ICHTHUS is back in business for another four hours.
ICHTHUS, an ancient Christian word meaning fellowship, is the name the youth of all the churches in Oneonta have given to their Friday night coffee house. Fellowship is their basic aim.
The idea came up about two years ago, when St. James Episcopal Church sent out flyers to all the other churches in Oneonta seeking some ecumenical way to pool their resources and do something for the kids in Oneonta.
Youth from all the churches and their advisors began meeting on Sunday afternoons and tossed around different ideas. Finally, the idea of a coffee house began to take shape. Under the gentle prodding of Rev. C. Joseph Sitts, assistant Pastor at St. James, the idea became a reality, and ICHTHUS was born.
“It’s not a hangout,” say the kids, and they point to a sign on the wall which says, “Purpose — to provide a worthwhile place where teens aren’t pressured by other groups, a place to go where you can relax and talk without bothering others or being bothered.”
The home of ICHTHUS is a Sunday School room, and the kids have to take down all the decorations at the end of every Friday night and put everything in place for use on Sunday.
Sometimes, there is entertainment.
“Anybody that will volunteer can entertain,” say the kids. “It’s all unpaid.”
So far, they have had college and city groups perform, and have enjoyed poetry readings, discussions and movies.
Future plans include some dances in the summer and a drug symposium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.