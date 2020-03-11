Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
March 12, 1970
The Board of Directors of the Greater Oneonta Chamber of Commerce learned yesterday of the formation of a Community Council for the Arts and Sciences.
Dr. Charles W. Hunt, president of the newly formed group, explained the short history of the organization and reasons for its formation to the Board.
“It is of vital concern,” said Dr. Hunt, “that we focus on the kind of community we want to live in, for decisions made now will determine the character of our area in the next decade.”
Pointing out the loss of natural assets for roads and parking lots as one way in which the things that originally attracted people to Oneonta are lost, Dr. Hunt told the Board, “We must reverse the trend that is making our land unlivable.”
He explained that groups in the areas of music, art, history, education, sciences and charities already exist to enhance the quality of life in Oneonta, but said their strength as individual organizations could be greatly multiplied by cooperative effort.
“A council of the arts and sciences,” said Dr. Hunt, “composed of already existing organizations, would in turn stimulate the formation of other groups to deal with specific problems (population, environment, leisure time, recreation, etc). In this process, concerted effort to inform and interest our citizens would be a major goal.”
Listing the benefits that would arise from a joint effort of already existing groups, Dr. Hunt said, “It is our hope that a Community Council for the Arts and Sciences will provide the kind of cooperative effort that will enable existing individual groups to shape the future character of Oneonta.
“To this end, the Council has been incorporated.”
