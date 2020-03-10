Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 11, 1995
On again, off again winter weather has been pretty good for local cross-country skiing but lousy for ice skating in Neahwa Park, residents said.
Not in 40 years has ice skating in Oneonta been as dismal as this winter. Since 1955, Hodges Pond in Neahwa Park has had between four and 84 skating days, except one year when the pond wasn’t in use.
This winter, the pond had skating just one day — Jan. 11, when about 50 people took a spin on the ice, recreation officials said Friday. While the ice skating season isn’t officially over the prospect of more days is bleak, officials said.
The forecast for this weekend calls for high temperatures of 40 to 45 degrees today and partly sunny. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the lower 50s. Daytime temperatures of 50 to 65 degrees are projected for early next week, with lows of 30 to 45 degrees.
50 years ago
March 11, 1970
“Vigorous protests” over abandonment of operations in Oneonta by the Southern New York Railroad are apparently the incentive that has touched off opposition by the Public Service Commission to the proposal.
Officials of the Public Service Commission at Albany said Tuesday that the commission has “directed its counsel to oppose the proposal” when the Interstate Commerce Commission takes up the petition filed by Southern New York.
The petition to abandon was filed December 5, 1969 by H.E. Salzburg & Co., owners of the line, which both the ICC and the PSC, noting diminishing traffic and revenues over the 2.5 mile line between Oneonta and West Oneonta.
Yesterday, however, the Public Service Commission noted that, although the line provides “as needed” service to only “some half dozen customers there have been vigorous protests against ending service.”
