Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 24, 1995
GILBERTSVILLE — Michael Matukonis has been shooting baskets with friends off and on for the past 12 years.
Now, one basket could earn him a quick $25,000.
Matukonis, a 42-year-old business management professor at the State University College at Oneonta, gets his chance at the shot — and the money — Saturday in Kansas City, Mo., in the Gillette 3-Point Challenge contest.
All he needs to do to win the money is make one shot from college basketball’s three-point line, a stripe on the floor 19 feet, 9 inches from the basket.
“I’ve got one chance,” Matukonis said. “There’s no practice shots, no warm-ups. You’ve got to go out cold and take the shot.”
50 years ago
March 24, 1970
DELHI — “Tourism,” a concept dealing with the traveler; his economic effect in areas, the method of its planned development, and its potential source of income to the area, will shortly be investigated and studied locally by a group of Delhi Tech students.
According to the College administration, 105 students of the “Tourism” class in the College’s Division of Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Management will go out into Delaware County townships to acquire an “inventory” of tourist industry operations and peripheral businesses.
Five to six students are assigned to each of the county’s nineteen towns. They will conduct personal interviews of various age groups, and make enquiries concerning the historical and industrial backgrounds of specific towns. They will be particularly interested in numbers of people employed in tourism-related businesses and legislation pertaining to this field.
Questionnaires are being sent to members of the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce pertaining to specific information of the individual operations. These questionnaires will be picked up by the students during the last week of April. They will then compile from the answers a profile of Delaware County.
