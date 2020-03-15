Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 17, 1995
FRANKLIN — Throngs of shoppers lined up at the cash register at Franklin’s Robinson and Kelsey Department Store Wednesday morning as the going out of business sale began.
If business had always been this brisk, the sale wouldn’t have been necessary.
Most of the customers were regulars who lamented the closing of one of the village’s long standing institutions, but who wanted to take advantage of the closeout prices.
“I have never seen them line up like that,” said Lisa Zuk, the daughter of owner Chris Geertgens, as she continued ringing up orders.
50 years ago
March 17, 1970
Oneonta Fire Chief Kenneth Hooks is fuming over an unexplained gasoline leak into the city’s sewer system that he says put hundreds of students at Riverside School in danger and created a potentially “explosive” situation throughout the city yesterday.
An undetermined but very large amount of gasoline poured into sewer lines yesterday morning. By afternoon, it had stopped and was draining out of the system.
“The whole thing could have blown with just one cigarette,” Hooks said last night.
Because of the large quantity, he does not think the gasoline was poured into the sewer system intentionally. Rather, he thinks it was caused by spillage.
But the chief is extremely upset that no one reported the spillage to the Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.