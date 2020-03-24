Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 25, 1995
Kim Muller, chairman of the Otsego County Democratic Committee, stepped into the White House Wednesday at the “New York Day” reception earlier this week and met President Bill Clinton.
“It was an honor to be able to meet the president and hear him speak,” said Muller, of Oneonta, a former member of the Otsego County Board of Representatives.
She walked out of the White House Wednesday and left Washington, D.C. with greater resolve to publicize the impact of the Republican Congress.
Muller, who attended a briefing with senior White House officials including Chief of Staff Leon Panetta, Secretary of the Treasury Robert Rubin and Secretary of Education Richard Riley.
50 years ago
March 25, 1970
An undetermined number of teachers from the State University College, Oneonta, were part of the group of the professional staff of the State University that picketed outside the State Capitol Tuesday to draw attention to their appeals for higher salaries.
Representatives of the group were unavailable last night, but Oneonta State professors joined in the picket lines with colleges at Cortland, Delhi, Farmingdale, New Paltz, Potsdam, and the university centers in Albany and Buffalo.
Leaders of the approximately 80 demonstrators said it was the first time such a step had been taken by SUNY personnel.
The protest was organized by the State University Federation of Teachers, an AFL-CIO affiliate that is seeking to represent the professional staff throughout the system.
