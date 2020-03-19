Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 20, 1995
If you can’t keep a good man down, why expect the superstar of all sports superstars stay retired?
That was the area’s attitude as Michael Jordan made his long-awaited return Sunday to the courts he dominated for a decade. Basketball fans — whether NBA junkies, amateur players or children — were delighted.
“It’s the end of a long drought,” said Peter Popek of West Oneonta, who was playing a pickup basketball game at Neahwa Park. He, his son and daughter casually shot hoops in the 50-degree weather an hour before Jordan played in his first Chicago Bulls game in two years.
Jordan, who now holds numerous scoring records and revolutionized the game with his gravity-defying style, scored 19 points — low by his previous standards — and his team lost to the Indiana Pacers.
50 years ago
March 20, 1970
COOPERSTOWN — Otsego County 4-Her’s are now engaged in a special effort of raising money to help repair Martin Hall at the Otsego County Fair Grounds.
Martin Hall, the 4-H Exhibit building, was almost totally destroyed as a result of the disastrous snow storm this winter. Expenditure of several thousands of dollars will be required to repair the building, fair officials said.
“Your help is needed,” Bill Wilson, the 4-H Club Agent told the 4-H Leaders and Junior Leaders. “Each 4-H Club will have an opportunity to raise money for this worthy project. If every club participates there will be a Fair in 1970. No money — no Fair. Therefore, every 4-H member should start now to help raise money,” Agent Wilson said.
Since Wilson’s announcement three 4-H Clubs have reported success in fund raising ventures. The Welcome and Peanut Gallery 4-H Clubs have sold candy, raising more than $200.
