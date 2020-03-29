Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
March 30, 1995
DELHI — Proposed budget cuts and the rumor mill that placed the State University College of Technology at Delhi in danger of closing have actually done some good, according to some of Delhi Tech’s supporters.
The community has rallied behind the two-year college.
A group of more than 65 people, including students, faculty members and union workers at Delhi Tech, marched from the campus hilltop to the courthouse square Wednesday to thank the village for its support.
On the way, they presented pro-SUNY petitions — which a union organizer said bore 2,543 signatures — at the district office of state Sen. Charles D. Cook.
50 years ago
March 30, 1970
Mayor James F. Lettis is seeking community-wide support for campaigns to improve recreational programs for teenagers, and to attack the city’s environmental problems.
The Mayor said yesterday he will meet with church and civic leaders, the Parks-Recreation Commission and the Common Council on April 6 to talk over what can be done in the area of recreation for Oneonta teenagers.
“This is not strictly a city government problem, it’s something we’ll need cooperation from all parts of the community to lick,” he said.
City officials and civic leaders are becoming increasingly more concerned about providing places for teenagers to spend free hours.
