Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
May 1, 1995
As Wal-Mart’s Supercenter nears opening, Southside merchants say they’re not worried about the new competition, they think it will draw more shoppers to benefit all.
Local store managers say they are counting on their varied product lines and customer service to compete with Wal-Mart’s reputed hard-hitting, predatory retailing.
“I’m not going to worry,” said Andrew McNichol, manager of NRM Music at Southside Mall. NRM Music’s prices are competitive, he said, and its selection is better than a discount department store can offer.
The new Wal-Mart, now being built on state Route 23 next to the Southside Mall, will sell groceries and merchandise ranging from sporting goods to health and beauty products.
50 years ago
May 1, 1970
DELHI — About 900 Delhi Tech students moved three cars and two motorcycles into a college building last night as part of a protest against alleged injustices by the college organization that handles such things as meals, housing, snack bars, and the bookstore.
Students moved the cars into MacDonald Hall, which houses a snack bar and a cafeteria that is not regularly used.
The college president, Dr. William Kunsela, is in Egypt, acting for the United Nations.
Acting college president, Dr. William Kennaugh said he would let the students stay in the building all night as they had earlier vowed to do.
