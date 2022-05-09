25 years ago
May 7, 1997
MARGARETVILLE — Bids were opened Monday for a new bridge to replace a Margaretville span closed since the January 1996 flood,
Wayne Reynolds, Delaware County public works commissioner, said the apparent low bid on the Fair Street bridge project was $649,983, submitted by Jett Industries of Colliersville.
The bid was about $12,000 more than the engineer’s estimate, Reynolds said.
High bidder was John Bernas of Cochecton at $859,823. Schultz Construction of Albany, and Fahs Rolston of Binghamton also submitted bids, according to Reynolds, who will recommend a course of action to the county’s Board of Supervisors May 14.
50 years ago
May 10, 1972
President Nixon received both praise and criticism — but more curses than plaudits — from Oneontans for mining ports to North Vietnam in an effort to blockade the delivery of supplies.
Nixon notified the nation of his actions in a speech Monday evening.
The Oneonta Peace Center yesterday circulated a petition downtown as a protest to Nixon’s move.
The petition reads, “We, the undersigned, protest the recent U.S. escalation of war in Indochina and urge an immediate cessation of U.S. bombing, mining of harbors, blockades and other acts of war.
“We further urge the immediate withdrawal of all U.S. forces from Indochina and a U.S. international cease-fire to Congress.”
