Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
May 10, 1973
The Rowley-Koenig Development Corporation is presently involved in negotiations to sell 300 acres of land commonly referred to as Morgan Heights.
Although there is no official word from Rowley-Koenig, an acquisition group based in the Middletown area is interested in purchasing the land for future development.
This firm has been buying land throughout New York State for several years.
Rowley-Koenig people have met with representatives of the city government and citizens’ groups about the planned development above Morgan Avenue and Suncrest Terrace.
There has been a great deal of opposition from residents in the vicinity of the planned development, reported to be one of the reasons the land is being sold.
Metrohouse Associates, a Long Island based development firm, has a contract with Rowley-Koenig for 20 acres of land and holds an option of 30 additional acres.
Metrohouse President Saul Muchnick said his company still planned to build their apartments on the land they have contracted for.
“I can’t really see how they can sell,” said Muchnick.
He said his company has invested too much time and money to back out of the commitment at this time.
