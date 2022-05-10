50 years ago
May 11, 1972
Main Street was blocked late Wednesday afternoon by nearly 1,100 students, protesting the mining of Haiphong Harbor as a re-escalation of the Vietnam War.
The student action culminated an afternoon of rallies at SUCO & Hartwick where students heard various speakers denounce the action in Vietnam.
Although the students blocked streets on the way into the business district, and completely stopped traffic on Main St., there were no arrests, and no confrontations with the police.
City Police Chief, Joseph DeSalvarore, handling the situations as they came up, claimed the blocked streets were really no worse than the result of a fire or parade.
“The students have made their point,” said DeSalvatore, hoping they did not try to overplay it.
DeSalvatore admitted the demonstration was a violation of the law, but countered his remark saying the laws are violated every day.
In order to avoid trouble, said the Police Chief, you have to be practical.
The college students began their day of demonstrations with an afternoon rally in the SUCO quadrangle. Speakers from the strike committee, prisoners solidarity committee and Oneonta Women’s Alliance espoused their different points of view about the war, racism, sexism and Nixon.
