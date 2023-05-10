Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
May 11, 1998
MILFORD — A historic railroad attraction meant to ferry tourists to Cooperstown won’t be running this summer as hoped, but could be open in the autumn said the president of the group designing the project.
“We’re behind where we wanted to be right now, and a lot of that is because we weren’t able to get inspections done on the railroad before winter set in,” said Bruce Hodges, chairman of the Leatherstocking Railway Historical Society.
The society is putting some $1.2 million — to be reimbursed by the state — toward reopening an eight-mile stretch of rail from Milford to Cooperstown.
The society, a not-for-profit organization, owns 16 miles of unused rail stretching from Cooperstown Junction, for which it paid about $500,000. But it is devoting its funds toward making the northern half operational, Hodges said.
May 11, 1973
Leon J. Lambert and his housekeeper, Mrs. Violet Hinke, will never forget last night’s dinner.
The meal last night was nothing special — but the lightning which struck Lambert’s house was.
The lightning might well have been a bomb by the looks of the house.
Bricks from the chimney were scattered in a 60-foot radius and sections of the wall in the kitchen and in an upstairs bedroom were blown apart.
Shortly before 6 p.m. Lambert and Mrs. Hinke were standing in the kitchen of the River Street house putting the finishing touches on Thursday night’s dinner.
