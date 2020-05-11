Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
May 12, 1995
Protesters turned out at the Red Barrel convenience store on Oneida Street in Oneonta Thursday, when a Marlboro van stopped by to promote cigarettes by giving away lighters, T-shirts and other gear.
“We object because it’s just another tool the tobacco companies use to seduce youngsters to smoke,” said Phil Kellerman of Oneonta. Red Barrel should be ashamed to use such tactics to lure youngsters to start the habit, he said.
But Red Barrel managers said they don’t sell cigarettes to anyone under age 18.
“We wholeheartedly believe minors should not smoke,” said Don Scanlon, Red Barrel district manager. “We do not hand out cigarettes during this promotion.”
50 years ago
May 12, 1970
Oneonta’s Capital Budget and Planning Commission last night took a preliminary step that could increase the city’s land area by 7.5 acres.
The Commission approved a petition from Donald and Sue Ann Gibbs of 185 East St. to annex their Town of Oneonta property to the city.
But the commission specified the annexation must include the entire Gibbs’ property, including their home. It also specified the same restrictions would apply to that land as they do the adjoining development.
The annexation petition contained requests that the city extend College Park Drive and Brigham Road, and that the land be zoned residential and be “developed as residential lots.”
