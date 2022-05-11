25 years ago
May 12, 1997
ONEONTA — Pro-life and pro-choice supporters passed by each other quietly Saturday afternoon as demonstrators picketed an event of Planned Parenthood of Delaware and Otsego Counties.
For more than an hour, about 15 protestors walked an oval shaped path in front of the Unitarian Universalist Church at 12 Ford Ave. in Oneonta, carrying signs that shouted “Stop Exploiting Women” and “Planned Parenthood — Planned Murder.”
With hymn-singing and pictures of dead babies, the protestors showed opposition to abortions as organizers inside the Ford Avenue church prepared for guests who darted through the picket line to enter the building.
Local protestors have picketed locally in the past but stepped out again Saturday particularly because the agency was honoring retired obstetrician/gynecologist Dr. Edward Eckman for supporting women’s decisions about if and when to bear children.
50 years ago
May 12, 1972
Oneontans can now receive Utica television station WUTR-TV on the Ultra High Frequency (UHF) channel 42. The station last week put a 100-watt translator on the Swart Hollow Road.
Once final authorization is granted from the Federal Communications Commission, WUTR will be rebroadcast over cable channel 4 of the Oneonta Video system. It would replace WBJA from Binghamton. Both stations are affiliated with the American Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).
The translator which was installed consists of a 150-foot high receiving antenna and an 80-foot high transmitting antenna. The two antennas are installed, under an agreement with WGNR-FM, on the radio station’s tower four miles south of Oneonta.
The translator receives WUTR-TV’s channel directly off the air and broadcasts it on Channel 42 with “much higher power, both sound and picture,” television officials said.
