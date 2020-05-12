Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
May 13, 1995
DAVENPORT — Charlotte Valley Central School District residents will vote Wednesday on whether to spend up to $14,000 to study the cost of improving the school’s overcrowded library and science rooms.
“We’re not going for anything extravagant — we’re going for what we need,” said Marilyn Ballard, a parent and member of a committee that’s been meeting for months to come up with ideas for building improvements.
“We’re just a bunch of concerned parents wanting to do better for our children. We want to change things gradually because people can’t afford to do a whole lot of big things at once — as we found out a few years ago,” Ballard said, referring to the $8.5 million renovation project voters rejected by more than a 3 to 1 margin in December 1992.
That plan included new science classrooms and labs, new lockers, new classrooms, a new library/media center, new rooms for music, visual and technical arts and in-school suspension, renovated kitchen and cafeteria and improved guidance and office space.
50 years ago
May 13, 1970
What started on the Oneonta State campus as a rally because of the death of seven blacks in Georgia, spread to downtown Oneonta, reached a fine edge of tension, and finally, dwindled into nothing by midnight.
Approximately 100 students met on the quadrangle at Oneonta State about 10 p.m., and listened to black students tell them it was time to stop marching peacefully and do something.
That something, it was decided, was a march to downtown. The march never materialized, but the students did regroup at the corner of Main and Broad Streets.
Some were seen picking up sticks and rocks from parking lots on Broad Street, but people simply stood around. Some looked scared, some looked mad and some looked bewildered, but all of them showed the tension that was present.
Finally, the group moved down to the old Post Office, where it was suggested that all night workshops be run on the steps of the Wilber Bank.
By 11:30, however, the black students were not to be seen, and by midnight, only a few stragglers were left on the downtown area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.