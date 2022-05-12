25 years ago
May 13, 1997
ONEONTA — A political curtain rose in Oneonta Monday when Democrat Kim Muller officially declared her candidacy for mayor of Oneonta.
Her announcement comes after months of consideration and weeks of hints.
“My campaign for mayor is about my leadership and a vision for the future of Oneonta that I share with people from all over the city,” Muller said Monday. “I want to be a mayor who leads and inspires, who encourages citizens to become involved.”
Oneonta mayors for almost three decades have been Republicans, but the city has more registered Democrats (2,240) than Republicans (1,800). No Republican candidate has yet stepped forward for the Nov. 4 election.
50 years ago
May 13, 1972
Main and Dietz Streets in Oneonta were blocked for two periods Friday as protesting students from SUCO staged an anti-war sit-in.
There were no arrests by city police, who once again used a great deal of restraint in dealing with the potentially flammable situation.
The demonstration was originally planned against the armed forces recruiting offices on Dietz Street.
Planning to close down the recruiting operation, the demonstrators marched to the offices downtown and stationed themselves on a sidewalk and in the street yesterday afternoon and again for a short time last evening. The recruiting offices were shut down. They closed before the students actually got to Dietz Street.
The Army and Marine recruiters decided to lock the offices when they were informed of the pending student action.
