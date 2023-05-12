Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
May 13, 1998
COOPERSTOWN — The National Baseball Hall of Fame will honor the memory of the great Roberto Clemente in a new exhibit, scheduled to open on Saturday in the Hall of Fame Library Exhibit Room.
The Museum’s first-ever bilingual exhibit features narrative in both English and Spanish. The temporary exhibit will remain open through the end of the year.
Clemente, who stands as one of baseball’s all-time greats, collected 3,000 hits, 12 Gold Gloves, four batting titles, one most Valuable Player Award and played on two World Series champions during his brilliant career with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
On Dec. 31, 1972, Clemente’s life was cut short when the Puerto Rican legend died tragically in a plane crash while flying relief supplies to Nicaraguan earthquake victims.
Just a few weeks later, the Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors voted unanimously to waive the customary five-year waiting period for Clemente, allowing the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) to hold a special Hall of Fame election on his behalf.
As a result, the Pirates superstar received an overwhelming 93 percent of the votes and became the first Latin American to attain baseball’s highest individual honor — election and induction into Baseball’s Hall.
Now, 25 years later, the Hall of Fame honors “The Great One” in this special exhibit, which chronicles Clemente’s career as well as his life off the field.
Highlighted in this display are numerous artifacts and photographs from the Hall’s collections, as well as a special tribute video produced specifically for the exhibit.
