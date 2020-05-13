Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
May 14, 1970
Chief Kenneth Hooks indicated yesterday a $30,000 fire in Oneonta State’s Old Main early Wednesday morning was touched off by an arsonist or arsonists.
“In my opinion, a person or persons — unknown at this time — spread gasoline on the building’s second floor and ignited it,” the Chief said.
This evaluation was backed up by Oneonta Police Chief Joseph DeSalvatore.
Damage from the blaze, which was reported around 3:45 a.m., was confined largely to the second floor hallway, the stairway and some small damage to a couple of rooms.
About 30 firemen fought the fire for about an hour and a half. Hooks described their efforts as “remarkable.”
“It was a hard one to stop, but they did a wonderful job. I’m quite proud of them,” Hooks aid.
Wednesday morning city police found a two-quart bottle believed to have been used to set the blaze.
The bottle was found near Old Main on a pathway leading to Oneonta State’s upper campus.
Detective Sgt. Howard Canfield and Detective LeRoy Turner are spearheading the continuing police investigation of the fire.
During the early morning hours, police made a fairly thorough check of various buildings throughout the city — such as Fox Hospital, other school buildings, churches and The Star — to guard against the possibility of other fires.
While damage from the blaze was limited to a relatively small part of the building’s total floor space, during the height of the fire flames were clearly visible on Maple Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.