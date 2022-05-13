25 years ago
May 14, 1997
ONEONTA — Mayor David Brenner will hold a newly-created post on his last day as Oneonta mayor.
That post is grand marshal at the First Night Oneonta celebration. He will lead the parade, count down the start of the fireworks in Neahwa Park and more.
“He’s been very generous in accepting our offer to be the grand marshal,” said First Night Chair Mark Drnek after making the announcement Tuesday evening.
First Night is an alcohol-free community celebration of the new year held on Dec. 31, with artists and residents from surrounding communities participating. This year will be Oneonta’s first such festivity.
About 20 people attended the general meeting Tuesday at Upper Catskill Community Council of the Arts gallery to brainstorm ideas. They divided into three groups to focus on ideas for artists and entertainment, corporate representatives roles, and ways those from area towns can rake part.
The group welcomed residents who attended for the first time, as well as a new Volunteer Committee chair, Cherie Krug.
In addition, an Artists Panel has been created to evaluate applications for performances that night.
“People are really excited. We’re going to be flooded with applications,” said Lou Ponterio, Entertainment Committee co-chair. “The important thing is that the artists get people involved.”
Applications for participating artists are being accepted until June 1. Final choice for performers will be made by the end of June.
