Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
May 15, 1995
WASHINGTON — The push for a constitutional amendment to protect the flag from desecration is catching fire here, though local representatives are split on the issue.
As of Friday, 270 House members and 53 senators had co-sponsored bills that would allow the states and federal government to pass laws banning the desecration of the flag.
Two thirds of the House and Senate must support the measure, which must then be ratified by 38 states.
Rep, Sherwood Boehlert, R-New Hartford, supports the amendment.
Rep. Maurice Hinchey, D-Saugerities, is opposed.
50 years ago
May 15, 1970
DELHI — After a day of relative calm, during which Delhi Tech students attended their classes Wednesday, unrest again spread over the campus following an early evening meeting which revealed little progress in any common agreement between the administration and students.
While no vote was taken at the meeting in regard to ending or continuing the strike, the students left Farrell Hall gymnasium at about 8:30 p.m. in an orderly fashion.
Following this, a small group of dissidents toured the campus in a car equipped with a p.a. system, urging those students with cars in the parking lot to park them in unauthorized locations adjacent to the campus buildings. Meanwhile, other students took over MacDonald Hall and moved a car into the ground floor of the building.
Further violent activities later in the evening led to two fires on campus, one of which destroyed the interior of a utility shed in the ski-tow area, and another blaze which gutted the interior of a maintenance building adjacent to the campus security quarters. One alarm sounded shortly before midnight and one shortly after brought units of the Delhi Fire Department to the campus.
