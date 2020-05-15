Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
May 16, 1995
COOPERSTOWN — The Friends of Bassett will celebrate the completion of the Hanna-Lee House with tours beginning at 1 p.m. and a dedication ceremony at 3 p.m., Sunday, June 4.
The Hannah-Lee House, located at the corner of Fernleigh and Mill streets in Cooperstown, is a home away from home for Bassett patients and patients’ families requiring overnight or extended accommodations. The ranch-style house has a living room, kitchen and six bedrooms, all with their own bathrooms.
The Hannah-Lee House replaces the original Friendship Lodge which was located at 3 Mill St. It functioned from 1984 to 1990 when the site was selected to be home to the Bassett Clinic. Since then, Bassett has provided subsidized room rentals at the Cooper Inn for patients and families.
Hanna-Lee Stokes, for whom the house is named, contributed $400,000 to make the home a reality. Stokes has been an ardent supporter of many area organizations including the Friends of the Library, the Cooperstown Art Association, Hartwick College and the Glimmerglass Opera.
50 years ago
May 16, 1970
On Sunday, May 17, First Church of Christ, Scientist-Oneonta, will dedicate its church edifice located at 61 Chestnut Street. This church is a branch of The Mother Church, The First Church of Christ, Scientist in Boston, Mass.
Christian Science churches are dedicated only when free from debt, as is now the case with this church.
Two identical services will be held; one at 11 a.m. and the other at 3 p.m.
Members of the church invite the public to join with them in the special services, which mark an important milestone in the history of the church.
On Sept. 11, 1963, demolition of the building occupied by the local congregation since 1901 was begun and construction of the present building followed.
