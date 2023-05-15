Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
May 16, 1998
ONEONTA — When Jason Neer arrived at work Friday, he knew what he had to do.
“As soon as I came in, I started setting that up,” he said, pointing to a display of Frank Sinatra compact discs by the cash register at NRM Music in the Southside Mall.
“He’s just a legend,” Neer said. “I’m not sure what it is. The swing bands are back right now, and it’s just kind of refreshing.”
Neer said a few customers had trickled in to buy Sinatra CDs on Friday afternoon, but he expected heavy demand in the next few days.
Around the area, as news spread of Sinatra’s death from a heart attack late Thursday night, residents recalled a singer with a golden voice and an appealing bluntness.
May 16, 1973
Oneonta voters yesterday overwhelmingly approved the first overall revision to ward boundaries in the city’s history.
An eight-ward reapportionment plan was approved, 561-to-116, by an electorate that represented only about 12 percent of the eligible voters.
The vote means the city will end the traditional six-ward system during the 1975 municipal elections. Until that time, the present six wards will stay the way they are.
The meager turnout yesterday was expected, since no organized opposition in the eight-ward plan had developed.
