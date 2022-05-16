Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago
25 years ago
May 17, 1997
BLENHEIM — The longest single-span covered bridge in the world will have its siding replaced and its braces bolstered, all paid by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
FEMA will completely fund the restoration of the Blenheim Bridge, which was battered by Schoharie Creek floodwaters in January of 1996.
Schoharie County supervisors Friday approved the low bid of $87,329 from Albany Bridge Co. to do the work. Four other firms submitted estimates ranging to $128,800, according to Wayne Palmatier, public works commissioner.
Because the bridge is a historic structure, built in 1855 and listed as a National Historic Civil Engineering landmark, FEMA will fund 100 percent of the job, Palmatier said. The flood damaged cross braces, siding and support columns on the 228-foot bridge, which has carried traffic since 1931.
50 years ago
May 17, 1972
“Be it resolved that the Common Council of the City of Oneonta is against the continuation of the Indochina War and for an immediate withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Indochina so that our prisoners of war can be returned and the wealth of this country can be used for necessary social reconstruction in depressed areas such as Oneonta.”
That is the wording of a resolution some anti-war demonstrators asked the city’s governing officers to act on last night.
Their request came at a crowded Common Council meeting, attended by many students but surprisingly few townspeople upset with recent sit-ins.
Debate on the war, the Oneonta sit-ins, and police protection lasted for over an hour. Arguments were frequent and spirited.
