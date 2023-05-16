Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
May 17, 1973
COOPERSTOWN — The office of Otsego County services in Oneonta are to be located in a new office building now under construction, at the corner of Main and Chestnut Streets.
Site for the new offices was disclosed Wednesday night as Otsego County Representatives met for a meeting of the Committee of the Whole. Rep. David W. Brenner said Dobson Construction Company, Inc., Plainfield, will lease 5,000 square feet of space in the office building.
Brenner said last night he had instructed Urban Renewal Director David Cooper, president of the firm, to get in touch with Rep. Walter F. Gilday of Cherry Valley, chairman of the county’s Building Committee, to pursue the matter of relocation in the city’s Urban Renewal area.
Gilday told representatives they must make up their minds because of increased construction in the city. He described the Dobson proposal to lease office space to the county.
The plan calls for 5,000 square feet for all county facilities with 2,225 square feet to be allocated for the Department of Motor Vehicles; 1,500 for the office of the county’s Public Health Nurses; 400 for a Social Services office; 750 for the Veterans’ Service Agency and 125 square feet to be reserved for a conference room.
Construction is already in progress at the Chestnut and Main Street site and completion of the new building is scheduled for October 1, 1973.
“This is the occupancy date that has been offered to the county,” Gilday said.
Brenner and County Chairman Jack L. Bresee said that the agreement was an excellent example of city and county cooperation to provide better services for the people of Otsego County.
