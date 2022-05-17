Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago
50 years ago
May 18, 1972
Members of the Oneonta Prisoners Solidarity Committee will confront Russell Oswald, State Commissioner of Correction, when he speaks tonight in the Binder Gym at Hartwick College.
According to plans formulated at a meeting Wednesday night, the Committee will ask that Oswald debate with a contingent from the group.
Oswald will also be presented with a resolution from the SUCO student government, said vice president Ali Shabazz, calling for changes in prison conditions.
A large number of students are expected to attend Oswald’s presentation on the “Offender and Society,” to protest the handling of the Attica prison riot.
Oswald will be speaking as part of a crime symposium, currently being conducted by the college.
Many of those involved in the recent demonstrations in front of the recruiting office in downtown Oneonta are expected to attend the speech by Oswald.
There was no protest action in the City Wednesday, as students failed to assemble in the SUCO quadrangle yesterday morning.
It was reported by some of those involved in the previous demonstrations that the attorney for those arrested had requested them to stop their protests.
