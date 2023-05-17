Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
May 18, 1998
NEW LISBON — Nick Frirsz sat on the side of the Gilbert Lake Road Sunday afternoon and shook his head, staring at the wreckage of the plane crash that killed two of his friends a day earlier.
Robert J. Buck, 74, of Cooperstown, and Jean M. Schoellig, 40, of Burlington Flats, died on impact when the 1946 Ercoupe single-engine, two-seater airplane crashed into the hilly field in the town of New Lisbon at about 2 p.m. on Saturday, Otsego County Coroner James E. Dow said.
“I can’t understand what happened,” Frirsz said. He had stared at the wreckage and crash site for more than three hours, but was still questioning how a veteran pilot of three wars could have died so suddenly.” This was not an amateur at the controls,” he said. “The man knew how to fly — no doubt about it. He was a master at his craft.”
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
May 18, 1973
For years, Police Chief Joseph DeSalvatore and other members of the force have warned against hitch-hiking.
Yesterday, the department released a report that illustrates dramatically the dangers incurred, especially to coeds.
The report details 20 reported crimes, all sexually related, against college coeds while they were either walking or hitch-hiking to Hartwick or Oneonta. The report covers the period 1969 to 1973.
City detectives reaffirmed their warnings about hitch-hiking and agreed better forms of public transportation between the colleges and the downtown area would help reduce this type of crime.
