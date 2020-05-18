Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
May 19, 1995
COPES CORNERS — About 50 students walked out of school Thursday morning at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton to protest an academic policy they said could prevent more than half the junior class from going to Saturday’s prom.
“It’s our only junior prom and she’s not letting us go,” 11th grader Adam Fletcher said of high school Principal Patricia Scott, who told them that students on the academic-ineligible list would not be able to attend the prom at the Major’s Inn in Gilbertsville. Scott said late Thursday that only three juniors remained on the ineligible list.
The walkout was the second in two days. Up to 75 students left school Wednesday and students said two of the organizers, Henry Hall and Brenna Anderson, were told by officials of the 550-student district that they’d been suspended and not to come to school Thursday.
Many who came Thursday left after homeroom at 8:15 a.m. to stand along the winding road that leads to the hilltop K-12 school.
50 years ago
May 19, 1970
The student court at Oneonta State has refused to convict 35 students charged with staging a 22-hour sit-in in the college’s administration building, April 28-29.
In a decision released yesterday, court members said the defense conceded the accused were in violation of State University Board of Trustees policy.
“But the question arises in the mind of the Court whether this occupation can be justified, thus taking precedent over the violation itself,” student justices said.
“As long as this question remains with the Court we cannot, in clear conscience, convict the defendants. We therefore charge the defendants with justifiable occupation which is unclassified in the Trustees policy,” the court said in its ruling.
The Court’s ruling was unanimous.
It was the second time this year, SUCO students charged with a sit-in have been let off by their peers. In March about 50 black students were found not guilty in an 18-hour takeover of Mills dining hall.
