Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago
25 years ago
May 19, 1997
If every classroom and library is to be connected to the Internet by the year 2000 as President Clinton hopes, educators have some work ahead of them — but they’re headed in the right direction.
Clinton says he wants every child, whether in the suburbs, inner city or rural countryside to have access to the same “information landscape” of knowledge.
Although some local classrooms have already reached that goal, others are at various stages working toward Internet access.
Rodger Oesterie, director of instructional technology at the Otsego Northern Catskills Board of Occupational Educational Services, credits the OtsegoNet project with helping many schools in Otsego County to connect to the Internet.
50 years ago
May 19, 1972
The probability of a hostile verbal confrontation prompted State Corrections Commissioner Russell Oswald to cancel a talk scheduled for last night at Hartwick College.
Sources in Albany indicated fear of possible violence also helped prompt the decision yesterday.
Oswald decided not to come to Oneonta after conferring with aides in Albany yesterday. The decision came after aides learned of a planned confrontation.
The Star, in its Thursday morning edition, reported plans for the confrontation were mapped Wednesday night by the Prisoners Solidarity Committee at Oneonta State.
