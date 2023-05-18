Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
May 19, 1998
DELHI — Mary Heilker is 68 years old. Her husband, Vincent, is 73. They live seven miles outside of the village of Delhi, on rural Maggie Hoag Road.
Those numbers, to Mary Heilker’s mind, add up to 911 — or at least show the importance of having the emergency phone number available in Delaware County.
“I think we need 911. We live seven miles up Scotch Mountain in the Town of Delhi,” she said. “I would like 911 because hardly anybody knows where we live.”
The good news for Mary Heilker and her husband is that they’ll be getting 911 soon. The town of Delhi will be the first locality in the county to receive new addresses that will allow the county to use its planned enhanced 911 service.
May 19, 1973
Damages to power and telephone lines in the Oneonta area turned out to be much worse than what was believed Friday morning and major utilities put out second calls for other regional offices for manpower assistance.
The devastating five-inch snowfall that hit the Oneonta area like lightning Thursday night and early Friday morning disrupted electrical service to several thousand homes and telephone service to another thousand.
Slush-laden limbs falling across crackling and sparking power lines sent firemen, police and utility workers to simultaneous trouble spots throughout Oneonta at 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Utility spokesmen said Friday morning it would be possible to handle the tense situation in Oneonta with existing crews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.