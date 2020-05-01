Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
May 2, 1995
SIDNEY — The man who led New York State Police Troop C headquarters through its darkest days will leave Sidney for Albany later this month.
Maj. Joseph F. Loszynski, troop commander in Sidney since December 1992, will leave May 16 to become a staff inspector at state police headquarters in Albany. His successor will be Maj. Timothy B. Howard, now head of Troop B in Ray Brook.
Loszynski’s job in Albany — handling internal state police investigations and inspecting operational procedures in all troops — will be similar to the jobs of those who have come from Albany to Sidney in recent years to look into the Troop C evidence tampering scandal.
The scandal seems to be dying down, as the only remaining investigator of the four to be convicted in relation to the falsifying of evidence in criminal investigations. Patrick O’Hara of Milford, is to be sentenced to jail May 19.
50 years ago
May 2, 1970
The Oneonta State campus remained relatively quiet Friday, but student boycott of classes apparently gained momentum in light of Student Senate support.
Only one incident marred the calm, and that was quickly over.
About 10 students tried to lower an American flag to half-mast to protest President Nixon’s decision to send troops into Cambodia and what students termed anti-protest police actions on other campuses.
SUCO administrators quickly warned the demonstrators that tampering with the flag is a crime. They said the 10 were acting independently.
Another group of students quickly raised the flag.
Commented
