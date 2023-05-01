Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
May 2, 1998
COOPERSTOWN — The last pre-trial hearing for John B. Henson Jr. ended Friday, with jury selection in the Roseboom teen’s murder case set to begin Monday.
Henson, 18, is accused of clubbing Leslie R. Bartlett, 67, to death during an alleged burglary attempt Sept. 16. Henson was a former handyman for Bartlett, who owned Ringwood Farms campground in the town of Springfield.
Before Otsego County Court Judge Michael V. Coccoma Friday, defense attorney James Hartmann challenged the prosecution’s intention to introduce four other larcenies to which Henson allegedly confessed, in its case Paul Elkan, chief assistant district attorney, said two occurred at the Ringwood Farms camp offices and two at a neighbor of Henson’s. The alleged crimes occurred months before Bartlett’s murder.
“The purpose is to bring out the motive of the defendant’s presence at the time of the homicide,” Elkan said. He said Henson had earlier stolen $1,400 from Ringwood Farms to help him pay for another car, since his had broken down. “The burglary at the time of the homicide was to get money to obtain another vehicle.”
May 2, 1973
COOPERSTOWN — To the enjoyment of 300 or more onlookers and the surprise of none last night, New Yorker Richard K. Rosenbaum took a GOP look at the burgeoning Watergate scandal.
Speaking before the 24th annual dinner of the Otsego County Republican Committee at the Otesaga, Rosenbaum said he was optimistic “the truth will win out” and hoped that “some of the leading Democrats will stop trying to pin the Watergate mess on the Republican party.
Appealing to the large crowd of grass roots party faithful on hand for the affair, Rosenbaum said “it is unfortunate the operators who drummed up, approved, and carried out the Watergate break-in never learned that the effort of you people in rural America is what wins elections.”
Asked if the future of President Nixon’s administration had been jeopardized by the episode, Rosenbaum said, “no I don’t think so.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.