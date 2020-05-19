Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
May 20, 1995
DELHI — The last remaining indicted member of Troop C — called “the poster boy for the New York State Police” by his attorney — was sentenced to a year in jail Friday morning in Delaware County Court.
Former state police Lt. Patrick F. O’Hara pleaded guilty April 7 to one count each of first-degree perjury and tampering with physical evidence relating to the Troop C evidence-tampering scandal. He began his sentence in Delaware County Jail last month.
O’Hara is the last of five indicted troopers from the Sidney-based troop to have his case settled. Three former investigators are in prison after admitting to falsifying evidence in criminal investigations. A fourth, David M. Beers of Endwell, was cleared in two trials.
Special prosecutor Nelson E. Roth said his investigation may be done by the end of the year. He would not say if more charges will come, but did say the case is “much closer to the end than the beginning.”
50 years ago
May 20, 1970
DELHI — A fire bomb tossed through a window at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday has damaged the Alumni office in the Administration building on the Delhi Tech campus.
The bombing, in which an incendiary device reportedly containing gasoline was thrown in a basement window, coincided with the absence of most administration and faculty members, all attending the 11th annual Leadership Recognition Banquet on-campus in McDonald Hall.
Damage, estimated last night at $1,000 by college vice president William Kennaugh, would have been much greater had not a woman administration employee, working in the computer center next to the alumni office, heard the bomb crash through the window and explode.
The woman, tentatively identified as a “Mrs. Politus,” secretary to Financial Aid Director Charles Hunter, summoned Harold Smith of the maintenance staff.
Smith, with the aid of security personnel and students, was able to extinguish the blaze but not before the flames had destroyed two electric typewriters; charred one wall of the office and the bulletin boards of the wall; ruined a desk and papers on the desk.
