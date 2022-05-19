Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago
25 years ago
May 20, 1997
ONEONTA — Just a week after a Democrat announced plans to run for Oneonta mayor, a Republican alderman has stepped onto the electoral stage.
First Ward Alderman Michael Lambiaso said he wants to build on his 18 years of experience on the Oneonta Common Council by serving as mayor and continuing the city’s economic growth, safe downtown environment, maintenance and upgrading of streets and sidewalks and improvement of city parks.
He’ll be running against Kim Muller in a bid to succeed David W. Brenner, who is not seeking re-election after 12 years in office.
The Oneonta City Republican Committee, which includes Brenner, has endorsed Lambiaso.
50 years ago
May 20, 1972
The Oneonta Teachers Association and School Superintendent Frederick Bardsley have issued a statement saying they have reached “tentative agreement” on a one-year contract.
Both teacher and school district officials adamantly refused yesterday to amplify the cautiously-worded three-paragraph statement.
That so-called “press release,” which was distributed to Oneonta teachers in the same form, remained clouded by its wording yesterday.
Gabriel Harris, acting president of the school board, insisted he knew nothing of the tentative agreement. “There is no tentative agreement — not that I know of,” Harris said.
