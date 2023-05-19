Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
May 20, 1998
DELHI — State Sen. Charles D. Cook and Assemblyman John C. Bonacic were in Delhi Tuesday morning to unveil their proposal to improve the economy of the Catskill region.
Cook (R-Delhi) and Bonacic (R-Mount Hope) were also in Monticello, Kingston and Catskill to promote their bill which would dedicate funds and promotion toward the region.
“The state has a fundamental obligation to balance the statewide benefits of having the Catskill Park with the economic needs of local residents,” Cook said.
The Catskills region, which includes Delaware, Greene, Sullivan and Ulster counties, is home to Catskill State Park, which has thousands of acres of publicly and privately held land and provides the primary source of water for New York City.
Cook and Bonacic said the region needs jobs concentrating in high technology and tourism, and the way to create them is to provide tax incentives for businesses to locate in the Catskills and to provide access to funds for tourism development and promotion.
The proposal would have to be approved by the state Senate and Assembly. Cook and Bonacic said they hope the bill will spur “serious discussion and action” regarding the economic condition of the Catskills.
Bonacic is seeking the Republican nomination for Cook’s 40th Senate District seat. Cook is stepping down after over 20 years in the state Legislature.
