Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
May 21, 1970
A New York City real estate developing firm has submitted an “advance proposal” for development of 110,000 square feet in the heart of Oneonta’s Urban Renewal Project area.
Representatives of Ancott National Inc. filed preliminary sketches with Urban Renewal Director David Cooper yesterday.
They call for construction of a quality department-type store on Main Street from Sisson’s to the small municipal parking lot next to City Hall.
“They’re very optimistic about the marketability of the Oneonta area,” Cooper said yesterday.
The Urban Renewal Director described the proposal as “very preliminary.”
Before Ancott gets down to more specific plans, the city’s Urban Renewal Agency must show interest in the project, probably in the form of some kind of conditional designation as a sponsor.
The Ancott proposal would require demolition of buildings from 186 Main St. through the present Sears store at 224 Main St.
That area includes Broad Street, which is to be discontinued under Urban Renewal plans.
The New York developer’s tentative plans would have the main entrance to the two-level building approximately in the center of the present Broad Street.
The ground level would be below that. Ancott plans call for the building and parking area to stretch back to what would be the new Market-Prospect Street alignment.
