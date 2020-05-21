Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
May 22, 1995
Being open-minded and embracing differences is the key to finding hope in a country that’s all but given up on getting answers and solving problems, a Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist told State University College at Oneonta graduates to be and their families Saturday.
“Oklahoma City is simply the latest sign that while we weren’t quite paying attention, this country, this land mass, has devolved from the USA — the United States of America — to the FSA — the fragmented states of America,” said Jules Feiffer, a playwright, screenwriter and novelist whose cartoons have been in international syndication for more than 35 years.
Just a few decades ago, optimism and the American Dream were alive and well, encompassing all faiths, values, languages and neighborhoods, Feiffer said.
“‘Americans are go-getters,’ said the Dream. Americans are winners. Americans are classless; anyone can make it,” he said. Generations of children were raised with the fierce belief that “tomorrow will be better.”
Not anymore.
50 years ago
May 22, 1970
Oneonta Urban Renewal Director David Cooper announced yesterday that the Bielec Wrecking & Lumber Co., Syracuse, has been notified that demolition contracts for Urban Renewal Block One and other areas have been awarded with the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development’s concurrence.
“This makes it official,” said Cooper.
The Bielec Company was awarded the job on April 27 when they submitted a low bid of $40,000 in a second round of bidding.
The work, Cooper said, involves 16 structures from sheds to four-story buildings. Demolition will probably begin on the first of June.
