Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago
25 years ago
May 22, 1997
SCHOHARIE — There is enough evidence that Donna Arroyo may have aided her estranged husband’s killer to present the case to a Schoharie County grand jury, a town justice ruled Tuesday.
Schoharie Town Justice Frederick Kennedy’s decision came after hearing more testimony from a Middleburgh man who claims he heard Arroyo say her husband was “going to pay” and also overheard a male voice with her say he was going to “blow his (expletive) brains out” on the same night that Frank Arroyo later was murdered.
Star prosecution witness John Giakoumakis was attacked on the stand by Arroyo’s lawyer, who even suggested that it was Giakoumakis — not Donna Arroyo — who wanted Frank Arroyo dead.
Donna Arroyo was in court Tuesday afternoon for the continuation of her felony hearing on the sole charge now facing her: felony second-degree criminal facilitation. The charge accuses her of siding the person or people who shot her husband four times in bed late on the night of May 12. No other arrests have been made on the case.
Tuesday, defense lawyer Daniel Seymour did his best to put Giakoumakis on trial, trying to portray him as a drug-dealing, crack-smoking violent felon with a propensity for lying, boozing and being arrested.
Seymour’s aggressive line of questioning — designed to impeach Giakoumakis’ credibility — had Schoharie County District Attorney Frank Klein jumping to his feet repeatedly to register one objection after another. “Once again, judge,” an increasingly exasperated Klein said over and over, “I’m going to have to renew my objection.”
Arroyo appeared quite comfortable in court Tuesday, although she had flopped he mop of hair over her aquiline features on the way inside the courtroom to avoid being photographed.
The concealment technique had a strange effect. It was as if hairy Cousin It from “The Addams Family” TV series had shown up for court in an orange jail jumpsuit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.